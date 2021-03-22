Danny Kanell Trolls The Big Ten Over NCAA Tournament Showing

Usually, when Danny Kanell trolls a conference, he picks the SEC. However, the Sirius XM host decided to focus on the Big Ten on Monday.

Simply put, the Big Ten has had a disastrous showing in the NCAA Tournament. Of the nine teams from the conference that made the Big Dance, seven have already been eliminated, and there’s a real chance Maryland and Michigan could both be out later today.

This afternoon, second-seeded Iowa got blasted by seventh-seeded Oregon, falling 95-80. As the Ducks were busy scoring in bunches, Kanell took to Twitter to take a shot at the Big Ten.

“The Big Ten looks slow and not very athletic. And it’s not even football season,” Kanell tweeted.

The Big Ten has a definite reputation in college football as a conference that generates a lot of hype but doesn’t perform in the postseason. Ohio State seems to be the only exception, even though the Buckeyes were blown out in this year’s national title game.

It seems that the league is living up (or down) to that standard in men’s hoops as well. Unless Michigan carries the torch and cuts down the nets, the Big Ten will go another year without winning the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State in 2000 remains the last B1G program to accomplish that feat.