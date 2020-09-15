Details Emerge On Big Ten’s Ideal ‘Plan’ For Football Season

There appears to be an ideal “plan” in place if the Big Ten indeed chooses to play football this fall.

If you have had trouble keeping track of the Big Ten’s latest plans, we don’t blame you. It’s been a roller coaster of rumors and reports these past few days. The latest rumor indicates the Big Ten plans to announce Tuesday night the conference is reversing course and playing a fall football schedule.

Nothing’s been made official just yet. But all signs point toward the Big Ten suiting up and playing football this fall. College football insider Brett McMurphy has the latest on the Big Ten’s ideal “plan” for a fall football season.

According to McMurphy, the ideal plan is for the Big Ten to start the season on Oct. 16-17. Teams would then play eight games in nine weeks. The Big Ten title game would take place on Dec. 19, which just happens to be a day before the final College Football Playoff rankings.

When (if?) Big Ten announces plan to play football, 1st option is to play 8 games in 9 weeks, starting Oct. 16-17, sources told @Stadium. B1G title game would be Dec. 19, day before @CFBPlayoff final rankings. If can’t start Oct. 16-17, B1G would push back to following weekend — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2020

The Big Ten is doing all it can to be able to participate in the College Football Playoff if a fall season is indeed approved. This would mean a team like Ohio State – a national championship contender – would be eligible to participate in the playoff if selected.

This could be a massive few days within the Big Ten as the conference works to approve a fall season.

For now, the rumors are just that, though. The Big Ten has yet to confirm any of the latest reports and rumors.