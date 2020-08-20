Details Emerging From Big Ten’s “Winter” Football Plan

Most of the college football world has turned on the Big Ten, but the latest report bodes well for the Power Five conference.

The Big Ten isn’t going to revisit its original decision to postpone the 2020 football season. However, the league could consider a winter season that begins in early January.

Brian Snow of 247Sports is reporting that the Big Ten has hosted conference calls with head coaches over the past few days to come up with a plan for a potential season in the winter. The season could consist of eight regular-season games and a conference championship.

One of the most crucial parts in order for this to work is to end the season as early as possible. Numerous players in the Big Ten have their sights set on the NFL, so the conference has to provide them enough time to recover for another season later that year.

Snow is reporting that a winter season for the conference could finish as early as March 1. That’s about a six-month gap between the winter season and 2021 NFL season.

The Big Ten has hosted conference calls with head coaches over the past few days, and they are beginning to come up with a plan going forward. Here is the full story https://t.co/Flb7TnYte0 pic.twitter.com/9jZrHxcIPK — Brian Snow (@BSnow247) August 20, 2020

This latest report on the Big Ten would all but close the book on a potential spring season. Urban Meyer has been trying to tell college football fans that a spring season won’t happen for several weeks.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been under fire for the past few days due to his unwillingness to reverse the conference’s decision. Creating a winter season wouldn’t completely erase all the criticism, but it would help his public image.