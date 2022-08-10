Disney's CEO Was Asked About The Big Ten Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With the Big Ten's media rights deal with FOX and ESPN set to expire in 2023, the conference is close to finalizing a new agreement.

It was reported this week that the Big Ten's new media rights deal will be with CBS, FOX and NBC. ESPN, meanwhile, is on the outside looking in.

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, Disney CEO Bob Chapek's comments about the Big Ten hint at ESPN not being a part of the conference's next media rights agreement.

"If you look at the college sports, we’ve got the SEC, we’ve got the ACC, we’ve got the PAC 12, we’ve got the Big 12, we’ve got the playoffs," Chapek said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "We’ve got the most comprehensive programming, so if we don’t get rights in every single conference, we don’t believe that’s in any way limiting for us."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ESPN has backed out of negotiations with the Big Ten because it wouldn't agree to a seven-year deal at $380 million per year.

ESPN has been working with the Big Ten in some capacity since the early 1980s.

Like Chapek said, ESPN will continue to broadcast college football games. It just may not feature the Big Ten like it used to.