ESPN Analyst Sums Up The State Of The Big Ten Conference

Week two of the Big Ten football season is under way and fans are already shocked with some of the early outcomes.

The weekend started off with Maryland’s epic 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota on Friday night, sending the previously ranked Golden Gophers off to an 0-2 start. Meanwhile, Michigan State (0-1) remains in a tight battle with No. 13 Michigan (1-0), despite the Spartans loss to an abysmal Rutgers teams last weekend. Purdue and Illinois is also coming down to the wire.

All of this early game action prompted ESPN college football analyst Tom VanHaaren to take to Twitter to deliver his opinion on the state of the conference.

“What we learned in week one of the Big Ten season is that we learned nothing,” VanHaaren tweeted Saturday afternoon.

What we learned in week one of the Big Ten season is that we learned nothing. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 31, 2020

The ESPN reporter’s take certainly seems to be a fair one. VanHaaren didn’t even mention No. 7 Wisconsin or Nebraska, two programs that are not in action this weekend following a COVID-19 outbreak at Wisconsin.

The rest of the matchups in the Big Ten on Saturday are sure to provide some fireworks.

After last week’s thrilling victory over Penn State, the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers travel to Piscataway to take on a surprising Rutgers team. Northwestern plays Iowa in Kinnick Stadium in an important battle for the Big Ten West. Both games take place at 3:30 p.m ET.

And, of course, No. 3 Ohio State takes on No. 18 Penn State in State College in a battle of ranked Big Ten East teams. The College Gameday contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.