ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy Rips The Big Ten Conference

Over the past few weeks, the Big Ten has been in the headlines and none of those headlines have been very positive.

In early August, the conference announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season. The Big Ten announced it planned to play in the spring, rather than the fall.

Since that decision, players and parents of Big Ten programs made it clear they aren’t happy with the league’s decision. That sparked a series of reports suggesting the season could come as soon as October 10.

All of that indecision regarding the start of the season has turned the Big Ten into college football’s biggest punching bag. On Wednesday, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy took his swing.

He crushed the Big Ten for being a “laughing stock.”

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“The Big Ten, honestly, has been a laughing stock,” Greg McElroy said recently on Sirius XM Radio. “I don’t know how else to describe it. Everything about this has been a laughing stock. From Kevin Warren’s inability to communicate, to his unwillingness to give us any details whatsoever as to the decision that was made, to the mixed messaging that’s coming out of athletic directors and from presidents.”

Earlier this week, Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten is considering a start date as early as October 10.

However, that start date is only viable if the right medical procedures and testing capabilities are in place.