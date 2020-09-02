ESPN CFB Insider On Big Ten Season: “Nothing Has Changed”

On Tuesday afternoon, a report claimed the Big Ten had a new start date in mind for the upcoming football season.

Dan Patrick reported a Big Ten source told him the conference was considering October 10 as a potential return date. That report comes just a few days after another report said Thanksgiving would be the earliest return date.

Unfortunately, there are still several major hurdles for the conference to clear before a return to play. ESPN insider Heather Dinich poured some cold water on the rumors of a potential start date on October 10.

She said a Big Ten source told her nothing had changed with regard to the start of the season.

“Nothing has changed. Nothing,” she said. “We have to get all the medical questions answered before we can even bring back a plan to the presidents for approval.”

.@CFBHeather on where the Big Ten stands after the phone call with President Trump: "A Big Ten source said nothing has changed. Nothing." pic.twitter.com/gwBu95TJzX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 2, 2020

“Athletic directors have not even shown a model to ‘return to play’ to the Big Ten presidents and chancellors,” she continued. “They need to quell any fears they have about myocarditis and the lasting, unknown implications of that combined with COVID-19.”

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down some of the necessities. The list includes improvements in testing capacity and several university presidents changing their minds.

The Big Ten agreed to cancel the season after an 11-3 vote. A 60-percent majority vote is necessary to reverse that decision.