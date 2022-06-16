Every Big Ten Football Stadium Ranked From Best To Worst

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 25: General view outside of Michigan Stadium before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on September 25, 2004 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Iowa 30-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

There are a plethora of great football stadiums in the Big Ten, but only one can claim the top spot.

Luckily for college football fans, there are actual aggregate rankings available to see how each Big Ten stadium stacks up against the rest of the bunch. These rankings consist of opinions from USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Rivals among others.

At the top of the list is Michigan Stadium. The lowest individual ranking it received from the pool of media outlets was third.

Second in the aggregate rankings is Ohio Stadium. Oddly enough, it didn't receive a single No. 1 ranking.

The third stadium on this list is Beaver Stadium. An argument can be made that Penn State has the most energetic stadium in college football, especially during a White Out.

The full Big Ten stadium rankings can be seen here:

Rutgers' Shi Stadium was ranked last. Maryland's Capital One Field and Northwestern's Ryan Field were tied for the second-worst average.

Do you agree with these rankings?