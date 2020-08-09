Everyone Has The Same Message For The Big Ten Right Now

The Big Ten adjusted the conference’s 2020 football schedule just four days ago. Four days later, credible sources indicate the Big Ten intends to postpone the season all together this coming week.

Collegiate fall sports as a whole are in major jeopardy of being cancelled or postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some football teams, like Ohio State, have already begun preseason camp in preparation for the 2020 season. But football may be over just about as soon as preseason camps begin across the country.

ESPN published a report on Sunday saying several sources indicate the Big Ten is aiming to push the fall season to the spring. This would allow teams more time in regards to the pandemic. The Big Ten is hoping the other Power Five conferences will join in on the proposal.

The Big Ten’s timing here is nothing short of bizarre. Just four days ago, the conference adjusted team schedules for the 2020 season. Now, four days later, the Big Ten is looking to make another massive change and move the entire season to the spring. Why go through all the work of adjusting the season just to make yet another change to it a few days later?

Then whyyyy did you guys put out a full, non-delayed schedule literally four days ago? Nothing about the virus has changed. https://t.co/mHFYX4wv6w — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 9, 2020

Of course, this may not have to do entirely with the pandemic.

Some speculate conferences would rather postpone or cancel the 2020 season than deal with current player demands and boycotts. A group Big Ten players recently published a list of demands for the conference, following in the footsteps of players in the Pac-12.

But there’s no credibility to suggest this is a negotiation tactic by the Big Ten. All sources indicate the conference is simply buying more time to ensure the health and safety of players and coaches.