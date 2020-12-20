The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans React To The Big Ten Football Rule Change News

Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Throughout the season, the Big Ten has required any athletes who test positive for COVID-19 to miss 21 days before returning to competition.

Now, those guidelines are being altered. Players will now only be made to sit out 17 days after a positive test, with the same cardiac protocols remaining in place.

Not surprisingly, this change coincides with Ohio State being selected for the 2020 College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten on Saturday against Northwestern despite missing several key players due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing.

Considering how much this decision obviously benefits the Buckeyes, it’s not surprising to see the consensus reaction to it from media and fans alike.

It seems pretty obvious what the Big Ten did here. College football writer/podcaster Alex Kirshner called it was going to happen on Saturday, and offered up his explanation for the change of heart.

It isn’t specifically about Ohio State, though the Buckeyes are the beneficiaries since they are the best team in the league. In reality, the Big Ten is motivated by competing with the SEC.

While Kirshner may have a point about the Big Ten trying to keep up with the SEC, Ohio State will have to take down the ACC champion Clemson Tigers in the CFP semifinals.

Clemson won a narrow victory over the Buckeyes in last year’s Playoff semis. We’ll see what this year has in store.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.