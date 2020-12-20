Fans React To The Big Ten Football Rule Change News

Throughout the season, the Big Ten has required any athletes who test positive for COVID-19 to miss 21 days before returning to competition.

Now, those guidelines are being altered. Players will now only be made to sit out 17 days after a positive test, with the same cardiac protocols remaining in place.

Not surprisingly, this change coincides with Ohio State being selected for the 2020 College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten on Saturday against Northwestern despite missing several key players due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing.

Considering how much this decision obviously benefits the Buckeyes, it’s not surprising to see the consensus reaction to it from media and fans alike.

Whew! What a remarkably fortunate development and just in time. Eager to learn what supports this decision & simply fascinated by its timing. Wonder how many more players could have been on the field & games played had this been the policy before during their farce of a season? https://t.co/v4lL8DdAzj — matt stinchcomb (@mstinch79) December 20, 2020

Old enough to remember the virtue signaling from this league earlier this year. Clearly all for player safety 🤡 @bigten https://t.co/Q7HkkOA7IO — Davis Bean (@davis_bean) December 20, 2020

There is not a rule on the books O$U can't bend to get what it wants. This is the way. https://t.co/CEm2txtgJU — chronichoosier (@ChronicHoosier) December 20, 2020

As @PWSullivan wrote last week, just make it official and change the name of the league to The Big One. https://t.co/XUieWooYkr — rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 20, 2020

Hmm. So it’s not really about health and safety. https://t.co/4FpMYTZm1b — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 20, 2020

They said all the right things about health and safety and players, then folded at literally every step where it might cost them games and dollars. Th rest of the leagues were clear from the get-go about where they stood. Disgraceful 2020 for the leadership of this conference. https://t.co/YDgiUNTOnx — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 20, 2020

Big Ten making changes to protocols so #OhioState will have a better chance in the College Football Playoff? Color me just shocked! https://t.co/U0y38zI10Q — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2020

It seems pretty obvious what the Big Ten did here. College football writer/podcaster Alex Kirshner called it was going to happen on Saturday, and offered up his explanation for the change of heart.

It isn’t specifically about Ohio State, though the Buckeyes are the beneficiaries since they are the best team in the league. In reality, the Big Ten is motivated by competing with the SEC.

The Big Ten doesn't manipulate rules to help Ohio State. It manipulates rules so that it doesn't start to look Less Serious About Football or Less Compassionate About Health than the SEC. This is the north star that explains everything the B1G does — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 19, 2020

While Kirshner may have a point about the Big Ten trying to keep up with the SEC, Ohio State will have to take down the ACC champion Clemson Tigers in the CFP semifinals.

Clemson won a narrow victory over the Buckeyes in last year’s Playoff semis. We’ll see what this year has in store.