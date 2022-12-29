Football World Reacts To The Stunning Big Ten Report

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, the Big Ten may need a new commissioner.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a top candidate to be the next president and CEO of the Bears.

Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips is retiring after spending 39 years with the organization.

Thamel said Warren already had an interview for the job. He's considered among the final candidates.

Warren officially become the commissioner of the Big Ten in 2020. If he ends up getting the Bears' job, his legacy at the collegiate level will be a complicated one.

"This is an interesting development for the Big Ten," Trey Wallace tweeted.

"Can't blame Kevin Warren after the hell he caught in 2020 trying to navigate year 1 of COVID. If he's gone, he leaves on a high with that new Big 10 TV deal and adding UCLA/USC for 24," Evan Barnes said. "Not bad for the first Black commissioner of a Power 5 conference This is still stunning, tho."

"Wow," Zack Pearson wrote. "This would be a BIG hire for the Bears."

Warren did an excellent job of expanding the Big Ten. No one can argue against that.

The Bears are expected to wrap up their hiring process in the upcoming weeks.

Do you think Warren will leave the Big Ten for the NFL?