Here’s How Long Big Ten Coaches Will Be Out If They Test Positive

The Big Ten are set to begin their season this week after reversing their controversial decision to cancel the season. But how will the Big Ten handle possible positive cases of COVID-19 among their coaches and players?

According to Sean Callahan of Husker Online, he was informed that a coach would need at least 10 days after receiving a positive test before returning to the team. That number could rise to 14 days depending on if the Big Ten tweaks things.

Several coaches throughout the college football ranks have tested positive for COVID-19. This past week alone we saw Nick Saban and Dan Mullen test positive.

Saban was able to test negative just enough times to join his team on the sidelines for their win over Georgia. Mullen’s status hasn’t been updated as of writing, but he did not have to coach this past weekend following a larger COVID-19 breakout in his locker room.

Players are also back in practice after 14 days. They just have to acclimate for 7 more days before they can play in a live game. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) October 18, 2020

The Big Ten exercised an abundance of caution in making the decision to cancel the season in the first place. They waited until after the season had started with limited cases across the sport before reversing course.

So we can probably expect that the Big Ten will be just as careful in enforcing rules this year in order to keep the coaches and student-athletes safe.

Per Callahan’s report, players must wait 14 days to return to practice. They must wait another seven days before playing a game after testing positive.

The Big Ten is dotting its I’s and crossing the T’s to ensure the season goes off without incident.

Good luck.