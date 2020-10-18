The Spun

Here's How Long Big Ten Coaches Will Be Out If They Test Positive

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Penn State coach James Franklin shaking hands after a football game.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 21: James Franklin head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions congratulates Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines after the game at Beaver Stadium on November 21, 2015 in State College, Pennsylvania. The Wolverines won 28-16. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

The Big Ten are set to begin their season this week after reversing their controversial decision to cancel the season. But how will the Big Ten handle possible positive cases of COVID-19 among their coaches and players?

According to Sean Callahan of Husker Online, he was informed that a coach would need at least 10 days after receiving a positive test before returning to the team. That number could rise to 14 days depending on if the Big Ten tweaks things.

Several coaches throughout the college football ranks have tested positive for COVID-19. This past week alone we saw Nick Saban and Dan Mullen test positive.

Saban was able to test negative just enough times to join his team on the sidelines for their win over Georgia. Mullen’s status hasn’t been updated as of writing, but he did not have to coach this past weekend following a larger COVID-19 breakout in his locker room.

The Big Ten exercised an abundance of caution in making the decision to cancel the season in the first place. They waited until after the season had started with limited cases across the sport before reversing course.

So we can probably expect that the Big Ten will be just as careful in enforcing rules this year in order to keep the coaches and student-athletes safe.

Per Callahan’s report, players must wait 14 days to return to practice. They must wait another seven days before playing a game after testing positive.

The Big Ten is dotting its I’s and crossing the T’s to ensure the season goes off without incident.

