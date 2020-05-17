Hilarious Big Ten Football ‘Zoom Meeting’ Video Is Going Viral

What would it look like if all of the Big Ten teams got together for one big Zoom meeting?

Michigan-based reporter Annie Agar took to TikTok over the weekend to give us the answer. In a pair of videos that have gone viral, Agar represents all 14 members of the Big Ten conference to “simulate” a Zoom meeting with them.

Over a span of less than 90 seconds, she imitates each school, introducing all of them with Michigan leading the discussion. Michigan State are the partiers, Ohio State are the taunters, Nebraska can’t figure out how to get the stream to work, Northwestern are the bookworms and everyone hates Rutgers.

Part two is just as good with Wisconsin, Maryland, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois and Purdue getting a word in. It’s definitely worth checking out:

Sorry Rutgers, but you’ve still got a lot of work to do before getting respect in the Big Ten. And nobody wants to talk about how great Indiana used to be at basketball.

You have to admit though, those impressions are pretty much right on the money.

Agar is a sports reporter for WoodTV 8 and frequently covers the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Drive. But it’s clear that she knows all about the power dynamics in the Big Ten and comedic timing.

Which of Agar’s impressions did you like the most?