1 NFL Owner Reportedly Pushing Alma Mater For Gator Bowl

The Gator Bowl is currently on life support due to the Texas A&M Aggies dropping out earlier today. But one NFL owner with ties to an eligible college football team wants his alma mater to take the Aggies’ place.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is lobbying to get the 5-7 Illinois Fighting Illini as the Gator Bowl replacement team. Khan is an Illinois alum.

Illinois had a wild first season under head coach Bret Bielema. After winning their season opener against Nebraska, the Illini lost four straight games. But they won four of their last seven games, knocking off then-7th Penn State and then-20th Minnesota to finish 5-7.

The Illini just missed bowl eligibility with their record. But with circumstances for the Gator Bowl the way they are, an invitation could be on the way.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, an Illinois alumni, is pushing hard to get Illinois (5-7) in his hometown Gator Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021

Of course, even if Illinois receives this abrupt bowl invitation, things will be very difficult for them. The Illini shut things down after the regular season ended and presumably haven’t done much practice since.

At most the team would have a week to prepare for the game. And that’s only if they accept the invitation in the next few hours.

It seems just as likely, if not more, that the Gator Bowl gets canceled outright. As passionate as Shahid Khan may be, he can’t control how prepared his alma mater would be for the game.

Will Illinois be the replacement team for the Gator Bowl?