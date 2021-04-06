Illinois Star Ayo Dosunmu Announces NBA Decision

After three accomplished years in Champaign, star Illinois point guard Ayo Dosunmu will bring his collegiate career to an end.

Dosunmu announced that he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday. He plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, per Rachel Nichols.

“What makes me think I’m ready for the NBA is last year I went through the draft process and I got so much feedback from nearly every NBA team,” Dosunmu said on ESPN. “I just wanted to turn what they said into constructive criticism, and I just worked at it. I improved on pretty much on all of my offensive and defensive stats. I gained seven to eight pounds. Shout out to Coach Fletch [Adam Fletcher]. We put a lot of work into the weight room. My coaches, they helped me each and every day, long nights in the gym. I just think that I see the game better. I see the game much differently as a junior at 21 years old. I put so much work into my film, that’s what makes me believe I’m ready for the NBA.”

The decision comes as no surprise to those that watched Dosunmu tear through college basketball this season. He ended the year as a consensus first team All-American and the winner of the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 39% from 3-point range, and led Illinois to Big Ten Tournament title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Dosunmu ranks No. 22 in ESPN’s top-100 pro prospects in the 2021 class. Given his penchant for late game heroics, the 21-year-old could shoot up boards around the league prior to the July 29 NBA draft.