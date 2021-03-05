Illinois basketball has been playing without its best player, guard Ayo Dosunmu, after he reportedly suffered a broken nose against Michigan State. After dropping that game, a big upset loss to the Spartans, the Fighting Illini hammered Nebraska, knocked off a ranked Wisconsin squad, and blasted No. 2 Michigan 76-53.

Things have gone well without Dosunmu, as guys like Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo, and Trent Frazier have turned in big performances. Still, as we get into the postseason, Illinois will certainly want its player of the year candidate back on the court.

There were rumors that he was ready to go for that Michigan game on Tuesday. Shortly before tipoff, it was announced that he would remain out for that one.

On Saturday, the No. 4 Fighting Illini wrap up their regular season with yet another tough game against a ranked Big Ten foe. They are at No. 7 Ohio State at 4 p.m. ET. Head coach Brad Underwood says that Dosunmu remains day-to-day ahead of that game.

#illini Underwood: Ayo Dosunmu is "day to day." Haven't seen Dosunmu yet today. When you go through protocols, there's a lot of steps. You can't rush those. You can't question those. You just move forward. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) March 5, 2021

Per Jeremy Werner, Underwood said that Dosunmu went through “some closely-monitored participation in (a) team workout yesterday.” Even with how well the Illinois basketball has played, especially in one of the college basketball season’s most impressive performances against Michigan, the head coach believes he’ll slide back into the lineup seamlessly when he’s ready to go.

#illini Underwood: "I don't know why we would have a hiccup [when Dosunmu] returns." Said he's pretty excited about eventually getting one of the best players in college basketball back. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) March 5, 2021

Ayo Dosunmu was named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist, one of three from the Big Ten. He’s averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, and is shooting 48.6-percent from the field and 40-percent from three.

After Illinois’ game with Ohio State, it turns its attention to the Big Ten Tournament, which begins in Indianapolis on March 10.