Ayo Dosunmu Has Brutally Honest Assessment After Upset Loss

What had been a tremendous season for Illinois basketball and star guard Ayo Dosunmu fell apart this afternoon against Loyola Chicago.

The top-seeded Illini never led against the eighth-seeded Ramblers on Sunday, losing 71-58 in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Dosunmu, who was named a first-team All-American last week and is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, played an uncharacteristically poor game.

The 6-foot-5 junior was held to nine points on 4-of-10 shooting in 38 minutes. He also turned the ball over six times, as 17 turnovers were just one of the things that did Illinois in on this afternoon.

After the game, Dosunmu took responsibility for his poor performance, putting the weight of the loss on his shoulders.

“I let my team down today. I can take it,” Dosunmu said, via 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. “I can take the criticism. I’ve taken it all. It’s another bump in the road.”

#illini Ayo Dosunmu: I let my team down today. I can take it. I can take the criticism. I've taken it all. It's another bump in the road. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) March 21, 2021

As Dosunmu seems likely to take his talents to the NBA, his career in Champaign looks like it is over after three seasons. The former four-star recruit raised his game every year he was with the Illini.

It’s a shame his final college game ended the way it did.