Ayo Dosunmu Has Brutally Honest Assessment After Upset Loss

Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on prior to the second round game against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What had been a tremendous season for Illinois basketball and star guard Ayo Dosunmu fell apart this afternoon against Loyola Chicago.

The top-seeded Illini never led against the eighth-seeded Ramblers on Sunday, losing 71-58 in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Dosunmu, who was named a first-team All-American last week and is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, played an uncharacteristically poor game.

The 6-foot-5 junior was held to nine points on 4-of-10 shooting in 38 minutes. He also turned the ball over six times, as 17 turnovers were just one of the things that did Illinois in on this afternoon.

After the game, Dosunmu took responsibility for his poor performance, putting the weight of the loss on his shoulders.

“I let my team down today. I can take it,” Dosunmu said, via 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. “I can take the criticism. I’ve taken it all. It’s another bump in the road.”

As Dosunmu seems likely to take his talents to the NBA, his career in Champaign looks like it is over after three seasons. The former four-star recruit raised his game every year he was with the Illini.

It’s a shame his final college game ended the way it did.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.