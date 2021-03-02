Illinois Makes Decision On Ayo Dosunmu For Michigan Game

Illinois basketball has maybe its toughest test of the season tonight, at No. 2 Michigan. Unfortunately, the team’s best player, guard Ayo Dosunmu, won’t be suiting up for the Fighting Illini.

Dosunmu took a big blow to the face on a drive to the basket during the team’s 81-72 loss to Michigan State last Tuesday. He reportedly broke his nose on the play, and has missed the team’s last two games.

Illinois beat Big Ten bottomfeeder Nebraska 86-70 in the first game without Dosunmu. The second game was even more impressive, when the Illini knocked off No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69.

Initially, it looked like his return to the court would come tonight’s game in Ann Arbor. About 90 minutes ahead of tip-off, it was announced that he will be out once again, as the No. 4 Illini look to hand Michigan what would be just its second loss of the year.

Ayo Dosunmu participated in shootaround earlier today, pictures of which were posted by Illinois basketball this afternoon. That led many to assume he was good to go. Unfortunately, he’s out for at least one more game.

The star guard lads Illinois with 21 points and 5.3 assists per game, and plays the most minutes at 34.8 per game. He’s shooting 48.6/40/78 on the season.

The Fighting Illini finish their season with another tough road game, at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday, before the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament later this month.

Tonight’s game at Michigan tips off at 7 p.m ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

