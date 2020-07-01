Illinois is one of many colleges poised to resume college athletics in the coming weeks amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But one Illinois football player believes that schools across the country are doing a major disservice towards student-athletes. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler accused schools of “showing blatant disregard for student athletes.” He pointed out that it will be very difficult for a 100-player football team to fully function in a pandemic.

“I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic,” Eifler wrote. “Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes.”

In a follow-up tweet that he later deleted, Eifler further pointed out that the daily routine of student-athletes are “never shown the public” and that it’s time to demand what’s right. He called on his fellow student-athletes at Illinois and across the country to embrace a new way of thinking rather than just “going through the motions”.

Eifler certainly makes a good point. Schools that have been assembling their student-athletes across the country are already testing positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, schools in lower divisions are choosing to cancel fall athletics altogether rather than risk it.

It will be very interesting to see if players start boycotting the season much like some professionals have.