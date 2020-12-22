Big Ten Coach Goes Off On How League Is Being Officiated

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is sick and tired of the flopping and subsequent officiating going on within Big Ten hoops thus far this season.

The Fighting Illini came into the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win the conference, but they haven’t exactly shot out of the gate. Illinois fell to 5-3 this week after a brutal 91-88 loss to Rutgers.

One of Illinois’ biggest struggles is staying out of foul trouble. The Fighting Illini are a tough, gritty team, but to a fault at times. The officiating can get a bit lopsided if teams revert to flopping against Illinois.

Underwood sounded off this week on the officiating within the Big Ten conference so far this season. Let’s just say he isn’t happy.

“We got guys in our league flopping, and my guy Kofi is just getting annihilated, and we’re not getting the same … whistle,” Underwood said this week, via Saturday Down South. “I just need to teach flopping, I guess, and acting.”

#illini coach Brad Underwood didn't mince words today on foul calls. "We got guys in our league flopping, and my guy Kofi is just getting annihilated, and we're not getting the same … whistle. I just need to teach flopping, I guess, and acting." pic.twitter.com/72BYB3Q0f2 — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) December 22, 2020

Flopping has become a major problem within the game of basketball, both at the collegiate and professional level.

It starts at the top. NBA shooters have a knack for flopping after every shot, no matter if there’s a defender in the area. Until the NBA gets a handle on it, the collegiate game will utilize flopping to its advantage.

Illinois, on the other hand, is committed to playing tough defense. But even Brad Underwood might change his philosophy.

Flopping is creating an uneven advantage for tougher teams like Illinois.