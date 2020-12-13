The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Head Football Coach Is Reportedly Out

A closeup of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith.MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini watches his team prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It appears that Lovie Smith’s tenure as head football coach at Illinois is on the verge of being over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, an announcement regarding Smith’s future could be coming soon. In five seasons with the Illini, the former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach owns a 17-39 record.

Under Smith, the program did win six games and participate in the Redbox Bowl last year, but regressed in 2020. Illinois is 2-5 on the season following yesterday’s loss to Northwestern.

It remains to be seen whether Smith will be dismissed or “retire” from his position.

Illinois has proven to be one of the toughest programs to win at in the Big Ten over the last 25 years.

There have been a few breakthroughs–a conference title and Sugar Bowl bid in 2001 and a Rose Bowl berth in 2007–but no sustained success.

In total, the Illini have made only seven bowl games since 1995. We’ll see if whoever replaces Lovie Smith can turn the ship around in Champaign.


