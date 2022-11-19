Bret Bielema Furious With Michigan Officials For What Happened During Halftime

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts after a play during the Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The tunnel at Michigan Stadium strikes again.

Illinois and Michigan were clearly unhappy with how things transpired as they were leaving their respective locker rooms.

According to ESPN's Molly McGrath, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was furious that Michigan was running late as it was leaving the locker room.

Bielema told officials at Michigan Stadium to hold the Wolverines back so his team can get back on the field. Instead, the Fighting Illini were the ones held back. As a result, they returned to the field late.

Two minutes were added to the halftime clock because of this incident.

Michigan recently increased its security between the field and tunnel. Although there wasn't a physical altercation this Saturday, it's becoming evident that this tunnel situation has to be resolved by next season.

"The Illinois-Michigan halftime was extended for two minutes because of a bottleneck in the tunnel as the teams were going back to the field," Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk said. "After what happened after the Michigan State game, that Michigan tunnel situation really needs to get straightened out."

The second half of the Illinois-Michigan game is being televised on ABC. The Wolverines and Fighting Illini are tied in the third quarter.