Bret Bielema Is Getting Mentioned For A Big Ten Job

Bret Bielema has been away from college football for three seasons, but the two-time Power 5 head coach is now being mentioned for a Big Ten job.

On Sunday, multiple outlets reported that Illinois was parting ways with Lovie Smith after five seasons. According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, the school could consider Bielema to fill the void.

Thamel included Bielema among a list of eight names who would make sense for the Illini. On paper, he seems like a sensible fit, having played and coached in the Big Ten.

Currently, the 50-year-old Bielema is an outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant with the NFL’s New York Giants. After being fired at Arkansas in 2017, he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England.

Some names for Illinois: Army's Jeff Monken, Buffalo's Lance Leipold, former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, Kent's Sean Lewis, Iowa State OC Tom Manning, Ball State's Mike Neu, Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard and Cincinnati DC Marcus Freeman. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2020

Late last month, Banner Society’s Steven Godfrey reported that Bielema had interviewed for “multiple” college football head coaching positions, including at Southern Miss.

Southern Miss eventually wound up hiring Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall.

News: Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema has interviewed for multiple openings, including Southern Miss, where he's considered a top candidate. — Steven N. Godfrey Jr. (@38Godfrey) November 30, 2020

Recently, Bielema addressed his name being linked to jobs, explaining how he keeps the Giants aware of any opportunities he may be approached with.

“I’ve had a history in college football, so I think that’s always gonna be out there. I’m sure you can hear a lot of things on the net that are true or untrue, you just kind of do your business,” Bielema said, via Steven Taranto of 247Sports.com. “I keep [Giants head coach] Joe [Judge] abreast of anything that kind of comes my way. He’s been great. He knew going into this job, going back to last year, certain things that may come up on my radar. And he’s been awesome. Ownership’s been great.”

Overall, Bielema is 97-58 as a college head coach. He led Wisconsin to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl appearances during his seven years with the Badgers before taking Arkansas to three bowl games in five seasons from 2013-17.