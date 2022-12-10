Look: College Basketball Coach's Reaction To Upset Loss Going Viral
On Saturday, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most awkward press conferences the college basketball world has seen in a long time.
Following Illinois' upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was asked about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership on the court.
Underwood responded to that question by making a fart noise. And no, we're not kidding.
Judging by the reactions on social media, college basketball fans don't approve of Underwood's behavior.
"I wonder what this type of leadership from a head coach models to his team," one person said. "This is pretty deplorable behavior. Take responsibility for your leadership as a coach and move on."
"What kind of coach does this to a question about a player’s strong leadership? Clown behavior," another person wrote.
Underwood pretty much threw Shannon under the bus.
We'd imagine Underwood and Shannon will have a conversation about this press conference at some point in the coming days.