Look: College Basketball Coach's Reaction To Upset Loss Going Viral

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on February 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most awkward press conferences the college basketball world has seen in a long time.

Following Illinois' upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was asked about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership on the court.

Underwood responded to that question by making a fart noise. And no, we're not kidding.

Check it out:

Judging by the reactions on social media, college basketball fans don't approve of Underwood's behavior.

"I wonder what this type of leadership from a head coach models to his team," one person said. "This is pretty deplorable behavior. Take responsibility for your leadership as a coach and move on."

"What kind of coach does this to a question about a player’s strong leadership? Clown behavior," another person wrote.

Underwood pretty much threw Shannon under the bus.

We'd imagine Underwood and Shannon will have a conversation about this press conference at some point in the coming days.