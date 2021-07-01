College Basketball World Reacts To Kofi Cockburn News

One of the best players in college basketball could be on the move. It was just announced that Illinois star Kofi Cockburn is officially in the transfer portal.

Cockburn is easily the best player to hit the transfer portal this year. This past season, he averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Fighting Illini.

Before certain fan bases get excited about the prospect of Cockburn joining their favorite program, it’s worth mentioning that he’s still going through the NBA Draft process. There’s a decent chance he’s playing in the pros later this year.

Regardless of what he chooses to do in the future, it’s pretty apparent that Cockburn’s time with the Fighting Illini is over. That’s a really tough pill for the fans to swallow, especially after the magical season they just had.

In Champaign without the Cham 😢 https://t.co/m3SifEp4AN — Luke Baumgartner (@LukeBaumgartne9) July 1, 2021

While there’s no doubt that Illinois fans will miss having Cockburn on their team, the rest of the Big Ten wouldn’t mind seeing the star center go elsewhere.

Fans of opposing Big Ten programs seem fairly happy about this development.

Kentucky fans wasted no time putting together their best recruiting pitch for Cockburn. It’s very obvious they want to see him in Lexington next season.

Cockburn, an All-Big Ten performer, should receive interest from just about every school in the country. That is, of course, if he chooses to stay in college.

Where would you like to see Kofi Cockburn play basketball next season?