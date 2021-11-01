College Basketball Star Receives 3-Game Suspension By NCAA

Illinois will begin the 2021-22 season without star center Kofi Cockburn due to an NCAA suspension, the program announced on Monday.

Cockburn’s three-game ban is because the seven-footer sold program-issued apparel and memorabilia back in June, just prior to athletes being able to cash in on their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Despite the fact what Cockburn did is totally legal now, he’ll still have to sit the first three games of the year for the Illini. That includes the team’s matchup with Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 15, as well as contests against Jackson State (Nov. 9) and Arkansas State (Nov. 12).

“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree and continue improving his game.”

Once again, this decision just seems like another example of the NCAA’s inability to read the room and come to a logical conclusion. I guess the best thing you can say is that Cockburn will only miss a week’s worth of games.

A first-team All-Big Ten and consensus second-team All-American selection last season, Cockburn averaged 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as Illinois won the Big Ten Tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Illinois-Chicago in the second round.