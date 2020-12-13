The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lovie Smith News

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith on the sideline.

It was fun while it lasted, but the Lovie Smith era of the Illinois Fighting Illini is now over. The former Chicago Bears head coach was ousted today after finishing the regular season with a 2-5 record.

Illinois hired Smith in 2016 to a six-year, $21 million contract. Given the success he had at the NFL level, in the state of Illinois no less, there was a ton of hype and the university quickly sold thousands of tickets.

But Smith’s success at the NFL level just didn’t translate to the struggling Illinois football program. He went just 9-27 in his first three years before finally leading the Illini to bowl eligibility in 2019.

Unfortunately, Smith’s team fell back down to earth in 2020, starting 0-3 before back-to-back wins over Rutgers and Nebraska. They finished the season with losses to Iowa and in-state rival Northwestern.

On social media, some Illinois fans are lamenting losing a coach who they felt gave it his all.

Others feel that Smith’s failures are a sign that Illinois will have a big problem getting out of its rut.

Lovie Smith leaves Illinois with a 17-39 overall record and was 10-33 in the Big Ten.

He’ll be turning 63 before next season but could have one last NFL run left in him. Smith remains a well-respected defensive mind, and could get in line for a job in college or the NFL if he’s still interested.

As for Illinois, they’re going to need to cast a wide net to find a head coach who can succeed where Lovie Smith failed. We’ve seen with Northwestern and Indiana that the right head coach can turn a perennially struggling Big Ten program around.

Who do you think should replace Lovie Smith at Illinois?


