ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Illinois vs. Ohio State Today

Selection Sunday is finally here, but before we can get to a bracket, there’s still a few conference title games that have to be played. Illinois–Ohio State is one of them.

This afternoon’s Big Ten Tournament championship game could be a classic, as both teams enter with some momentum. Illinois, the No. 2 seed in the conference tourney, hasn’t lost since February 23 and looks every bit like a Final Four and national title contender.

The Illini took down Rutgers and Iowa to advance to today’s championship, where they will play the fifth-seeded Buckeyes. Ohio State shook off a four-game losing streak to end the regular season by beating Minnesota, Purdue and top-seeded Michigan in Indianapolis this week.

Size, depth, shot-making, elite coaching. These two teams have all of that and more. Should be a really fun matchup.

ESPN has unveiled its prediction for Illinois-Ohio State, and the computer favors the higher-seeded Illini.

Illinois has a 66.1 percent chance of winning this afternoon, according to BPI.

The Illini and Buckeyes will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET today on CBS. The 2021 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will start after the game at 6 p.m. ET, also on CBS.

We’ll have coverage for you all day here at The Spun.