Video Of College Gymnast’s Epic Celebration Is Going Viral

Video of an Illinois men’s gymnast’s epic celebration is going viral on social media on Monday afternoon.

Vaccination rates continue to go up across the country. As more and more states begin to open up vaccine appointments to the general public, the number of people getting vaccinated is increasing at a promising rate.

Illinois men’s gymnast Evan Manivong appears to be one of the people who has already gotten vaccinated.

Manivong, a Kansas City, Missouri native, appeared to show off his vaccination card after a vault landing during a recent match. Check this out:

This dude @evanmanivong sticking the landing and then whipping out his vaccination card is the ultimate flex. pic.twitter.com/ul6NXkcS3Q — OLIVIA witherite (@Oliviawitherite) April 5, 2021

Fans are loving the move.

“Sometimes I think I’ve passed the time in my life where I can have new heroes but then people like this come along and I have a new hero,” one fan wrote.

“On top of the athleticism, what concentration! I would never be able to focus on anything else, thinking about that card in my shirt!” another fan wrote.

“I feel like this should be the start of a goofy, ubiquitous vaccine PSA campaign,” another fan added.

Manivong addressed the celebration on Twitter.

“It’s my vaccination card… go get vaccinated everyone!” he wrote following his March 22 match.