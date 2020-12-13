Illinois Releases Statement On The Lovie Smith Decision

Illinois made a major personnel move this morning, dismissing head football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons in Champaign.

Smith went 17-39 during his time with the Illini. He won six games and reached a bowl game in 2019, but couldn’t carry that success over to 2020.

At the time of his firing, Smith’s Illini own a 2-5 record, which includes back-to-back losses after consecutive wins over Rutgers and Nebraska. Illinois AD Josh Whitman released a statement explaining his decision to fire Smith.

In it, he praised the coach for his “unquestioned integrity” and “unshakeable leadership” during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Whitman also made it clear that in a results business, Smith just didn’t produce enough good ones.

“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure,” Whitman said. “To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together. I wish him and MaryAnne nothing but the best.”

Illinois makes it official, the Illini have relieved Lovie Smith of his duties as head coach pic.twitter.com/Knf2xAQD8z — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 13, 2020

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the time being.

The Illini are scheduled to play an unspecified crossover opponent as part of the Big Ten’s “Championship Weekend” this week.