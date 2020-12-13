Longtime College Basketball Coach Dies Sunday Morning At 74

The college basketball world lost a long-time, well-respected member of its coaching family this weekend. Jimmy Collins, a former UIC head coach and Illinois assistant, died early on Sunday morning. He was 74.

Collins was hospitalized in late November with a “serious health issue after open-heart surgery last month,” according to Ryan Baker of CBS-2.

Collis remains UIC’s winningest coach after spending 14 years with the Flames from 1996 to 2010. During that time, he led the team to three NCAA tournament appearances and ended his tenure with a 218-208 record.

Before becoming a coach, Collins played three seasons at New Mexico State and two in the NBA. However, he quickly left the league and set his sights on coaching.

Collins began his career as an assistant at Illinois starting in 1983 and quickly became one of the nation’s best recruiters. He ended up landing many of the critical players who played on the Fighting Illini’s Final Four team in the 1988-89 season.

When the Illinois head coach job opened up in 1996 many though that Collins would be a shoe-in for the role. However, he was passed up for Lon Kruger and set his sights on coaching at UIC.

“The opportunity to coach in Chicago, a city I love so much, it’s like a dream come true for me,” Collins said at his introductory news conference on March 27, 1996. “I’ve had nothing but positive times in this city.”

It is with heavy hearts we share that former @UIC_MBB head coach Jimmy Collins passed away early this morning at the age of 74. Jimmy led the Flames to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure at #UIC. 📰: https://t.co/Q2OZng0IZY#RIPJimmy pic.twitter.com/RFlBS4qac1 — UIC FL🔥MES ATHLETICS (@uicflames) December 13, 2020

My dad, known to some as Coach Jimmy Collins, has passed. He was a brother, friend and mentor to many. A loving husband and father. His death at this time and manner was neither natural nor inescapable, my family is left with many questions. I’m devastated. My family is broken. pic.twitter.com/kAlsVdSOsm — Brandi CD (@BrandingBrandi) December 13, 2020

In just his second season with the Flames, Collins turned the team into a formidable opponent, going 22-5 and earning the group’s first ever NCAA tournament berth. He would return to the postseason with UIC in 2002 and 2004.

After a successful career in the game, Collins retired in 2010.

“During his tenure, (he) raised the stature of the UIC men’s basketball program,” UIC athletic director Jim Schmidt said at the time. “Coach Collins embraced the values that UIC athletics aspires to uphold. He had great integrity, leadership skills and accountability while holding academics, the student-athlete experience and excellence as his guiding principles.”

Collins is survived by his wife, Hettie, and his four children: Erica, Kenny, Semaj and Brandi.