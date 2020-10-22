Look: Big Ten Football Team To Wear Solid Black Helmet Logo

The Big Ten is slated to begin its 2020 football schedule this week. But when one team takes to the field, they’ll be sporting a black helmet logo to show solidarity with the fight for social change.

On Thursday, the Illinois football team announced that their players will be wearing a black Block I decal on their helmets for their season-opener against Wisconsin tomorrow. The move is the result of an initiative from the student-athletes in support of advocating for social change.

The helmet itself is white with orange accents to match the school colors of the Fighting Illini. On the back is a helmet of a Black Lives Matter symbol. At the base of the helmet’s back is the word “UNITED.”

In the post from Illinois Football, the school called the helmet, “another example of our student-athletes continued advocacy for social change”. And it looks pretty cool too:

Our student-athletes have driven an initiative to wear a solid black Block I decal on our helmets for the season opener at Wisconsin. The helmet is another example of our student-athletes continued advocacy for social change. Together, we can make a difference. #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/vq4XQSrUyV — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 22, 2020

This past summer saw student-athletes from all corners of the country taking to social media and the streets to protest racial injustice. The protests have led to increased recognition of social justice movements, as well as a number of changes in various schools.

But the fight is far from over, and the Illini are making it clear with their helmet that they’re still battling.

Hopefully Illinois is not the last football team to make a statement on social justice on the field.

Good job, and keep fighting!