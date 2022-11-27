Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts after a play during the Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.

In his congratulatory message on Twitter, Bielema included a pointed message indicating he feels officiating played a major role in Illinois losing to Purdue and Michigan.

"Congrats to both teams and all they have accomplished. Saw both teams on the field and didn’t get it done. Would love the opportunity to meet both again on a neutral field and officials," Bielema said. "Can’t happen this year but #famILLy we will be there sooner than later #ILL

Tell us how you really feel, Bret.

Bielema originally voiced his displeasure with the officials after his team was flagged 12 times for 121 penalty yards in a 31-24 loss to Purdue on Nov. 12.

“I think we had four PIs (pass interferences) on the season, and I think today we had five," Bielema said. "We just have to get clarification for where we are at. That was frustrating. I tried to get an answer; couldn’t quite get it. We’ve had these officials before. We had them at Indiana. We schooled our guys up on this crew, they’re going to call things a certain way. We did all the mental prep that we could, but obviously, the execution in the game was not good enough.”

He then complained about a costly DPI call against Devon Witherspoon in Illinois' 19-17 loss to Michigan the following week.