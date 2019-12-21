Lovie Smith: Illinois Has “Caught” Rest Of The Big Ten West

Illinois enjoyed a relatively successful 2019 season under head coach Lovie Smith. He led the Fighting Illini to its first bowl game since 2014, winning six games during the regular season.

It was easily the best season of Lovie’s tenure as the team’s head coach. Following the team’s success this season, Smith made a bold claim about where Illinois fits into the rest of the Big Ten West.

After taking down Wisconsin in a shocking upset, Smith thinks the Fighting Illini have “caught” the rest of the division.

No, really.

Here’s what he had to say, via the Chicago Sun Times:

“We finished off one decade with the program trending in the right direction. How do we see the next decade? There’s a different day here with Illinois football…we’ve caught them. “Illinois had been down a long period of time. But as far as catching teams in our division that have traditionally been very good, we feel like we’re there now. We plan on beating everyone and eventually being the champion of this league.”

It’s a coaches job to instill confidence in his team, so it’s not the most ridiculous thing for Lovie to say.

However, after the Fighting Illini finished 2-4 against the Big Ten West, he might want to rethink his comments.