On Thursday night, police reportedly arrested the son of Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith on disturbing charges.

According to a report from Chicago Sun Times, police arrested Mikal Smith in Arizona this week. Police reportedly charged Smith, 43, with “pandering (another word for pimping) along with receiving earnings from a prostitute and sex trafficking.”

In total, Smith is facing nine charges: conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, first-degree money laundering, pandering, receiving earnings of a prostitute, sex trafficking and threatening and intimidating.

The Chicago Sun Times revealed disturbing details Smith’s alleged activities.

Smith and co-defendant Aprel Mae Rasmussen are accused of maintaining a prostitution enterprise from December 2018 and September 2019 in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix and its suburbs. The two are accused of encouraging a victim to engage in acts of prostitution. Smith is also accused of compelling Rasmussen to do the same — the charge of pandering is akin to pimping — and of threatening and intimidating Rasmussen and another victim.

Mikal Smith served as an assistant coach under his father for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He served as a Bears defensive quality control coach for two years. He eventually took over as a defensive backs coach as well. Smith played his collegiate football at Arizona before going on to coach in the NFL.

His arraignment is set for September 10, according to the report from the Chicago Sun Times.