College Basketball World Thinks Illinois Got An Unfair Draw

Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu during a game.CHAMPAIGN, IL - DECEMBER 11: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at State Farm Center on December 11, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Illinois and Loyola-Chicago opened up the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon in what’s turned out to be a tight game between in-state foes.

The Ramblers, who were awarded an eight-seed, looked like the better team throughout the first 30 minutes, despite playing the No. 1 Fighting Illini. Deep in the second-half, Loyola still held a multiple possession lead, causing many to question what landed the Missouri Valley Conference champs a much lower seed.

The NCAA selection committee clearly held the Ramblers weaker resume against them. Loyola ranked No. 9 in the country in KenPom and NET rating at the end of the regular season, but still fell all the way to the eight-line.

As a result, college basketball fans pointed out that Illinois, and Loyola, received an unfair draw in the NCAA Tournament. Ideally a match-up between the two teams could’ve happened in a later round with additional stakes on the line.

Although both teams were playing the game at a high level, the college basketball world couldn’t help but be frustrated.

The draw wouldn’t get much for easier for team after Sunday. Provided that No. 4 Oklahoma gets by N0. 12 Oregon State, the Fighting Illini or the Ramblers would have to take on Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys in the Sweet Sixteen.

The last thing Brad Underwood and Illinois can do right now is look past Loyola. The Ramblers top-ranked defense gave the Illini’s offense fits throughout the contest and some crucial late-game adjustments will need to be made.

Tune in to CBS to watch the thrilling conclusion and see if Loyola-Chicago or Illinois will be the first team to punch its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.


