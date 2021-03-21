College Basketball World Thinks Illinois Got An Unfair Draw

Illinois and Loyola-Chicago opened up the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon in what’s turned out to be a tight game between in-state foes.

The Ramblers, who were awarded an eight-seed, looked like the better team throughout the first 30 minutes, despite playing the No. 1 Fighting Illini. Deep in the second-half, Loyola still held a multiple possession lead, causing many to question what landed the Missouri Valley Conference champs a much lower seed.

The NCAA selection committee clearly held the Ramblers weaker resume against them. Loyola ranked No. 9 in the country in KenPom and NET rating at the end of the regular season, but still fell all the way to the eight-line.

As a result, college basketball fans pointed out that Illinois, and Loyola, received an unfair draw in the NCAA Tournament. Ideally a match-up between the two teams could’ve happened in a later round with additional stakes on the line.

Although both teams were playing the game at a high level, the college basketball world couldn’t help but be frustrated.

Sel. committee chair Mitch Barnhart said the cmte leaned more on results-based metrics to select and leaned more on predictive metrics to seed. This was not exclusively true. Loyola was the No. 9 team in KenPom and received a No. 8 seed, and we’re seeing why seeding matters. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 21, 2021

the 2018 Loyola team was a Cinderella story.

this Loyola team is clearly one of the top 15 teams in the country, but the NCAA looked at them, saw they were from a small conference, ignored everything else, and gave them an 8 seed. No matter what happens they deserved better — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 21, 2021

This is true. Also tough prepping for an 8 who is top 10 kenpom/net. What a brutal seed. Unreasonable for both Loyola and Illinois. Neither should be facing a team this good in this round. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 21, 2021

In what universe did the NCAA Committee decide with a straight face this Loyola team was a No. 8 seed? Unfair to them and Illinois. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2021

Obviously here for as many non-WVU upsets in the region as possible, but someone needs to have a long talk with the committee about why 25 win, number nine in KenPom Loyola-Chicago was an eight seed. — syracuse is bad (@smokingmusket) March 21, 2021

The draw wouldn’t get much for easier for team after Sunday. Provided that No. 4 Oklahoma gets by N0. 12 Oregon State, the Fighting Illini or the Ramblers would have to take on Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys in the Sweet Sixteen.

The last thing Brad Underwood and Illinois can do right now is look past Loyola. The Ramblers top-ranked defense gave the Illini’s offense fits throughout the contest and some crucial late-game adjustments will need to be made.

Tune in to CBS to watch the thrilling conclusion and see if Loyola-Chicago or Illinois will be the first team to punch its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.