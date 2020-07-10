On Thursday night, the son of one of the best offensive lineman to play the game announced his college commitment.

Josh Kreutz, a three-star offensive lineman recruit, announced his commitment to a Big Ten program last night. He’s headed to play for former NFL coach Lovie Smith and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

“I am committing to the University of Illinois!” he said in a Twitter post. The Illinois native won’t have to stray too far from home to play his collegiate football.

Kreutz is the No. 15 center recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 29 player from the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Here’s his announcement.

His last name might sound familiar. That’s because he’s the son of six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Olin Kreutz.

Olin was a former All-Pro offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, where he spent part of his career with Lovie Smith. Clearly the two formed a bond while together in Chicago for seven seasons.

Kreutz played his college football at Washington where he was an All-American. Despite his incredible college resume, he slid in the draft, waiting until the third round to be selected by the Bears.

He made the Pro Bowl in just his third season and went on to create an impressive streak of six made Pro Bowls.

Now it’s his son’s turn to make a name for himself.