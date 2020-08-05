The Big Ten Has Released Its 2020 College Football Schedule

After delaying the matter for a day, the Big Ten Conference finally dropped its 2020 college football schedule moments ago.

Last month, the Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to say it would be playing a conference-only schedule. The 10-game slate featuring only league foes will begin on Labor Day Weekend (September 3-5).

Each team has two bye weeks and the schedule has been designed to accommodate potential delays and postponements due to COVID-19. Weeks 1 and 12 will be crossover games for all teams.

As for some marquee rivalry matchups, Ohio State and Michigan will meet on October 24. Michigan and Michigan State is on the docket for October 3, with Penn State-Michigan on September 19, Penn State-Ohio State on November 7 and Wisconsin-Iowa on November 14.

You can see the full 2020 Big Ten schedule below.

The football schedule starts as early as the weekend of Sept. 5 with final games slated for Nov. 21 to align with academic calendars. The Big Ten Football Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/vWp3OSifBc — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020

The Big Ten schedule release comes in the midst of several conference programs struggling mightily with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rutgers has had an outbreak of the virus that has reached 28 players and several staff members, while Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan State, Ohio State and Maryland have had to shut down workouts due to COVID-19.

In addition to how the season will play out amid coronavirus, there is also the story line of players opting out to focus on the NFL. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced on Tuesday he’ll be following that route, and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is reportedly next.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will be discussing the league’s 2020 schedule on BTN at 9 a.m. ET. We will also bring you more on the Big Ten as the day unfolds.