USA TODAY Names Its College Basketball Player Of The Year

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is adding a personal honor to his growing resume before the start of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

USA TODAY unveiled its All-America teams and National Player of the Year honors this morning. Dosunmu earned the ultimate individual award, beating out Iowa’s Luka Garza and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham to win Player of the Year.

Those three were all first-team All-Americans, along with Jared Butler of Baylor and Corey Kispert of Gonzaga.

“The do-everything guard was an electrifying force for the Fighting Illini this year in propelling them to an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed,” USA TODAY wrote about Dosunmu. “He averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, and posted two triple-doubles in February. His game is ready for the NBA, but he made his last college stint count. The result: A national player-of-the-year season. Dosunmu edged Luka Garza and Cade Cunningham to take home this year’s honor.”

For the season, Dosunmu is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range. He helped lead the Illini to the Big Ten Tournament title in Indianapolis last weekend.

As a reward, Illinois was placed as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and is regarded as a top contender for the national title.

Dosunmu and his teammates will begin their national championship chase against 16th-seeded Drexel at 2:15 p.m. ET Friday afternoon.