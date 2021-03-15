In a not-so-shocking decision, Indiana basketball fired head coach Archie Miller on Monday. In just several hours since, everyone’s mentioning two big names as potential replacements for Miller.

College basketball insider Jeff Goodman believes the Hoosiers should make a run at Baylor’s Scott Drew and Texas Tech’s Chris Beard. Each has taken their respective programs to new heights.

Indiana basketball is widely regarded as one of the coaching jobs in the country. The program has lost a bit of luster in past years, though, in the midst of controversy and subpar seasons.

The Hoosiers have to nail their upcoming coaching hire. Both Drew and Beard should be atop their coaching big board.

If I’m Indiana, I’m making a run at two guys: – Chris Beard

Another name being mentioned – which is perhaps more of a fantasy than a reality – is Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. It’s highly unlikely he’d ever leave Boston, though, especially given the success he’s had in recent years.

Richard Pitino, former Minnesota head coach, could also be in the mix. But hiring Pitino could be a bad look for Indiana considering the Golden Gophers just fired Pitino on Monday.

Regardless, Indiana can’t sell shot on its upcoming coaching hire. The Hoosiers have to hire the best available. After all, the program is probably just one elite head coach away from returning to national relevancy.

College basketball’s a better place when Indiana is at the top of its game. To get their, the Hoosiers must hire the right head coach.