College Basketball World Reacts To The Archie Miller News

In a move that was only slightly surprising, the Indiana Hoosiers parted ways with head basketball coach Archie Miller today.

Miller was hired in 2017 following an exceptional run at Dayton that saw the Flyers reach the NCAA Tournament four years in a row. He even took them to the Elite Eight in 2014, upsetting three higher seeds before falling to Florida.

But Miller’s success at Dayton didn’t follow him to Bloomington. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament in his first two years at the helm, going 17-21 in the Big Ten.

They might have made the NCAA Tournament in 2020 had it not been canceled. Bad luck for the Hoosiers, and worse luck for Archie Miller. After going 12-15 in the 2020-21 season and missing the tournament yesterday, the Hoosiers decided it was time to move on.

Indiana fans and analysts aren’t overly shocked by the move. They were all but calling for Miller’s head after their 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

Speculation is already running rampant about who might replace Archie Miller. Chris Beard, Richard Pitino and even Brad Stevens are getting mentioned.

But Indiana will have to pay a pretty penny to buy out Miller’s contract. At $10 million, they may not be able to afford an established head coach.

Separate source tells CBS Sports that Indiana informally reached out to potential candidates to gauge their interest for the job as far back as a few weeks ago. Wheels have been quietly, if not hesitantly, in motion on this for a little while. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2021

There’s also the question of whether Indiana is even an appealing spot for a top coach given how much the program has struggled lately.

But we know this: Indiana now has a head start on every other Power Five program making a coaching change. Maybe that will help them find the right person for the job.

Who do you think will replace Archie Miller at Indiana?