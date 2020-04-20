Bob Knight Had The Most-Impressive Quote About Michael Jordan

Sunday night’s debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” revealed plenty of insights into the life of Michael Jordan. One of the insights that’s caught the attention of basketball fans everywhere came from the legendary Bobby Knight.

The controversial Indiana head basketball coach was many things, but one coaching trait stands out above the rest. Knight has always had an eye for talent, often coined one of the greatest evaluators in the history of the sport.

During Sunday night’s “The Last Dance,” it was revealed that Knight called Jordan the best basketball player he’d ever seen. Obviously, that’s not an outlandish statement whatsoever.

But what makes it remarkable is the fact Knight said those words in 1984 – before Jordan even donned an NBA uniform. Knight had coached Jordan on Team USA in the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Bob Knight called Michael Jordan the best basketball player he’d ever seen play. In 1984. Before Jordan put on a Bulls uniform. Damn. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 20, 2020

This just goes to show how well Knight was able to evaluate players. The former Indiana coach saw greatness in Jordan before most.

Coach Knight saw it early 👀

pic.twitter.com/oaLPJjNtY3 — Jumpman History (@HistoryJumpman) April 3, 2020

Knight also got a courtside view of Jordan in the 1984 NCAA Tournament. Jordan’s Tar Heels faced off with Knight’s Hoosiers in the Sweet 16. Indiana knocked off UNC 72-68 thanks to a 27-point effort from Hoosiers’ Steve Alford. Jordan was held to just 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

Jordan went on to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, of course, sending him to the Chicago Bulls.