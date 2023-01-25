Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Coach Missing Tonight's Game

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 15: A Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader performs during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Assembly Hall on January 15, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indiana will be shorthanded on the sideline for tonight's game at Minnesota.

The Hoosiers announced this afternoon that head coach Mike Woodson will miss the game as he recovers from COVID-19.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond will fill in for Woodson.

The Big Ten has actually had multiple programs hit hard by COVID recently. Northwestern recently had games against Iowa and Wisconsin postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the roster.

Even without Woodson, the Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 in the Big Ten) should be capable of winning tonight. Indiana is hot, having won three games in a row against Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan State, with an average margin of victory of 15.3 points per outing.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is just 1-7 in conference play and 7-11 overall. The Golden Gophers are at home though, which gives them at least a puncher's chance of springing the upset.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.