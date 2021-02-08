Report: Chiefs Assistant Coach Expected To Join Big Ten Program

A lot of members of Andy Reid’s coaching staff in Kansas City have gone on to bigger and better coaching jobs. Now it looks like another assistant is taking his talents to the college ranks and joining the Big Ten.

According to FootballScoop.com, Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough is joining the Indiana Hoosiers. Per the report, McCullough will be the Hoosiers’ new associate head coach and running backs coach.

McCullough previously served as Indiana’s running backs coach from 2011 to 2016. He worked alongside Big Ten Coach of the Year Tom Allen in his final year in Bloomington.

Per FootballScoop, McCullough and Allen actually have a very strong working relationship. The Hoosiers are coming off a 6-2 season that saw them finish with the No. 12 ranking – their best since 1967.

Sources tell FootballScoop Deland McCullough is expected to have associate head coach title at IU https://t.co/mzSGpHrCF5 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) February 8, 2021

Given that Deland McCullough helped guide Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a standout role with the Chiefs as a rookie, his experience will be invaluable as the Hoosiers try to improve their running game.

Getting the new associate head coach role at Indiana could be just the path he needs for an even bigger job down the line. The Andy Reid head coaching tree has a pretty strong record too.

One thing’s for sure: Indiana is becoming a solid destination under the guidance of head coach Tom Allen

Will Deland McCullough help Indiana become an even better team in 2021 and beyond?