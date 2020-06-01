Former Big Ten Football Player Killed During Indianapolis Violence

A former Big Ten football player was tragically killed during the violence that broke out in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Chris Beaty, a former Indiana Hoosiers football player, was one of two people killed amid violence in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The 38-year-old former Hoosiers player was reportedly shot and killed. Beaty reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday at Talbott and Vermont streets in Indianapolis. An 18-year-old man was also killed in Indianapolis over the weekend.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Beaty. RIP #96,” Indiana football announced.

We are saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Beaty. RIP #96. pic.twitter.com/WzMALbmLhS — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020

Beaty played at Indiana from 2000 to 2003. Former Hoosiers star basketball player Eric Gordon was among those to take to Twitter to pay respect to Beaty.

“R.I.P Chris Beaty,” he wrote. “Was great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro.”

R.I.P Chris Beaty

Was great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro. — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 1, 2020

The Indy Star had details on the current situation in Indianapolis:

Downtown Indianapolis has been the site of clashes between police and protestors for three consecutive days. In response to the violence, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order that placed Indianapolis under curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Violators of the curfew were subject to arrest and fines.

Our thoughts are with Beaty’s friends and family.

May he rest in peace.