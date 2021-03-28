College Basketball World Reacts To The Mike Woodson News

Earlier: The NCAA Tournament is in action, but Indiana basketball managed to steal some of the headlines today with their impending hire of Mike Woodson.

On one hand, Woodson is an IU alumnus and former star player under Bobby Knight. He’s also been a head coach in the NBA for two franchises.

Now comes the ‘but’ part, and it is extensive. Woodson has never coached in college in any capacity, is below .500 as an NBA head coach and is 63 years old. Those are only some of the reasons why this reported hire is perplexing.

It seems likely that when an unnamed IU booster paid $10 million to buy out Archie Miller, this wasn’t the way he expected things to play out. Not surprisingly, the Hoosiers are getting heavily criticized for the decision.

Mike Woodson: – Is 63 years old

– Has never coached in college

– Has never recruited

– Is 50 games under .500 in his career

– Wasn’t up for any other head jobs in NBA/NCAA

– Has been fired from his 1st 2 HC jobs because he’s, you know, 50 games under .500 What is Indiana doing — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 28, 2021

Mike Woodson is 63 years old and has never coached in college. There's no doubt he's qualified and has the ties Indiana wants. He'd need to hire a really strong staff of recruiters & a Phil Martelli-type to help him adjust to the college game and rules, which are much different — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 28, 2021

Woodson is very respected as an NBA coach. Has not coached a day in college. We've seen this working out lately, so hopefully it will be the same at IU. College hoops is much more interesting when the Hoosiers are high in the mix. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 28, 2021

If I was Mike Woodson, I’d bring back Michigan State assistant Dane Fife as the Coach-in-Waiting. If he doesn’t hire the right staff, this could get even worse. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 28, 2021

Just imagining Indiana fans mentally going from Brad Stevens, Thad Matta & Jon Beilein to Mike Woodson. — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) March 28, 2021

Indiana Basketball is now Tennessee Football Two former powers living in the past with delusional fanbases who have been slapped in the face with their national irrelevancy for a decade but continually still refuse to believe it — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 28, 2021

I had sworn off saying hires are going to fail miserably – until now https://t.co/PPhA9EuQOr — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 28, 2021

Look, no one “knows” for sure how a hire will turn out when it is made. We’ve seen coaches who appeared to be “slam dunks” fail miserably.

However, all the signs are there that Woodson’s tenure in Bloomington will be brief and disappointing.

If we end up being wrong, we’ll gladly admit it, but this is an uninspiring move on paper for sure.

Update: At least one of IU’s first moves after hiring Woodson makes sense. The Hoosiers are bringing in former Ohio State, Butler and Xavier head coach Thad Matta in an administrative role.

IU is hiring former Butler and Ohio State coach Thad Matta as associate AD for men's basketball administration. Matta will assist an IU staff that will be led by new coach Mike Woodson. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 28, 2021

Matta should be able to help Woodson adjust to the college game.