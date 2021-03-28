College Basketball World Reacts To The Mike Woodson News

The Spun

Earlier: The NCAA Tournament is in action, but Indiana basketball managed to steal some of the headlines today with their impending hire of Mike Woodson.

On one hand, Woodson is an IU alumnus and former star player under Bobby Knight. He’s also been a head coach in the NBA for two franchises.

Now comes the ‘but’ part, and it is extensive. Woodson has never coached in college in any capacity, is below .500 as an NBA head coach and is 63 years old. Those are only some of the reasons why this reported hire is perplexing.

It seems likely that when an unnamed IU booster paid $10 million to buy out Archie Miller, this wasn’t the way he expected things to play out. Not surprisingly, the Hoosiers are getting heavily criticized for the decision.

Look, no one “knows” for sure how a hire will turn out when it is made. We’ve seen coaches who appeared to be “slam dunks” fail miserably.

However, all the signs are there that Woodson’s tenure in Bloomington will be brief and disappointing.

If we end up being wrong, we’ll gladly admit it, but this is an uninspiring move on paper for sure.

Update: At least one of IU’s first moves after hiring Woodson makes sense. The Hoosiers are bringing in former Ohio State, Butler and Xavier head coach Thad Matta in an administrative role.

Matta should be able to help Woodson adjust to the college game.


