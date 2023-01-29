College Basketball World Reacts To Dangerous Scoreboard Issue

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 22: General view as the Indiana Hoosiers play against the Northern Kentucky Norse during a college basketball game on Dec. 22, 2021 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The second half of last night's Indiana-Ohio State game was delayed for a bizarre reason.

A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard above half-court at Assembly Hall to the floor below.

When it did, it came dangerously close to hitting Buckeyes freshman star Brice Sensabaugh.

That's something you (thankfully) don't see happen every day. The unusual incident and subsequent delay certainly had fans talking.

"Indiana’s throwing bits of the scoreboard at Brice! I demand this game be replayed!" joked an Ohio State fan.

"More like DISASSEMBLY Hall...amirite?!? Okay, I'll go now," said an Ann Arbor radio host.

"So glad this didn't end up hitting him," added Iowa sports reporter Brendan Stiles.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann admitted he was concerned about restarting play and said he even asked about playing the second half at another time.

"It would have significantly injured Brice had it connected," Holtmann said.

According to a statement released Sunday morning, the piece that fell was an "unused unistrut bracket" measuring "18 inches in length and just over one pound."

"It is believed that the unused piece was left from the original installation of the Daktronics scoreboard, which occurred 7 years ago, and the vibration from the crowd and music caused the piece to come loose and fall at halftime of the game," the statement reads. "The scoreboard was inspected by IU facility operations staff and no other unused or loose pieces were found."

The second half was completed without incident, and Indiana went on to win 86-70.