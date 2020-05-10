College Football Wide Receiver’s Parents Found Dead This Weekend

The parents of Indiana wide receiver Cam Wilson were both tragically found dead this weekend, according to reports.

Wilson’s mother Cassondra, 45, was found dead of a gunshot wound in her apartment in Columbus, Ind. on Friday night, according to WTHR. Investigators in Columbus were later notified that her husband Troy Wilson, 44, was found dead in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed to WTHR that Troy was a person of interest in his wife’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen released a statement earlier today in support of Cam Wilson. Last season, Wilson appeared in three games for the Hoosiers while winning multiple scout team player of the week awards.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” the statement read. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

We don’t have all the details yet about what took place here, but all that really matters is a young man lost both of his parents suddenly. That’s absolutely brutal.

We offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to Cam Wilson and his family.