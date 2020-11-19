The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 12

Once again, we’re dealing with a pretty abbreviated college football schedule. The list of currently canceled or postponed games is at 15 and growing, making it likely that this will wind up being the week with the most games pushed off that we’ve had so far this season.

Luckily, there are still a number of fun matchups on Saturday. The Big Ten may have the two most significant games of the week. Undefeated East Division teams Ohio State and Indiana, both ranked in the Top 10, face off in Columbus. The winner is in the driver’s seat to play in the conference championship.

Out West, Wisconsin is back in action, facing off a surprising undefeated Northwestern team. Wisconsin has looked very strong, though it has only played two games thus far due to an outbreak early in its season. The Wildcats are 4-0. With these two games, all four undefeated Big Ten teams play the other in their division this week.

The last meeting between two ranked teams this weekend is a big rivalry. This season’s edition of Bedlam pits No. 14 Oklahoma State against No. 18 Oklahoma in Norman. OSU has the better record and is ranked higher, but the Sooners are a touchdown favorite in the game. The Big 12’s College Football Playoff hopes are already pretty iffy. OU, the league’s regular representative, can dash the Pokes’ longshot hopes with a win here.

Andrew McCarty continues to solidify is lead at the top of the standings. He finished tied for second place last week at 20-5, and maintains a three-pick lead on Matt Hladik. Matt Lombardi had a huge 21-4 week to escape the basement after Week 11.

This week, we have a bunch of consensus picks, though one brave staff member went with Indiana over Ohio State. We have pretty close splits between LSU and Arkansas, Cal and Oregon State, South Carolina and Mizzou, USC and Utah, and Stanford and Wazzu. Clearly we’re still feeling things out in the Pac-12.

Here’s where things stand after last week’s picks:

1. Andrew McCarty: 162-52

2. Matt Hladik: 159-55

3. Chris Rosvoglou: 157-57

T-4. Tzvi Machlin: 154-60

T-4. Alek Arend: 154-60

6. Dan Lyons: 153-61

7. Andrew Holleran: 150-64

8. Matt Lombardi: 147-67

9. Steve Driscoll: 145-69

Here are our picks for Week 12 of the 2020 college football season:

