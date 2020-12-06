College Football World Reacts To Indiana’s Huge Road Win

Without a doubt, the Indiana football program has been the biggest surprise of the 2020 season. Tom Allen deserves serious coach of the year consideration after turning the Big Ten’s laughing stock of the last two decades into a top-15 unit in the country.

The Cinderella story continued for the Hoosiers on Saturday when they traveled to Madison to play No. 16 Wisconsin. Allen’s crew entered the game as 13.5-point underdogs with a back-up quarterback lining up under center. Star sophomore Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL earlier this week.

But, behind Utah transfer Jack Tuttle and a gritty defensive performance, Indiana pulled out a huge road win in Camp Randall. The Hoosiers constantly confused Graham Mertz and the Badgers, holding them to just six points. Thanks to two nifty touchdown throws from Tuttle, Allen’s program won 14-6.

Undoubtedly, the victory marked Indiana’s most impressive moment of the year. Although wins over Penn State and Michigan are hard to come by, the Hoosiers eked out Saturday’s game by doing the little things right. Allen coached a brilliant game, Tuttle took care of the football, and the defense limited big plays.

As the game drew to a close, Allen and Indiana let themselves celebrate. Meanwhile, Twitter couldn’t help but spout the praises of the team’s performance.

Here’s a look at just a few reactions to the Hoosiers’ big win:

You gotta love this Indiana team. 6 points allowed to Wisconsin is such a gutsy performance when their offense needed it. Tom Allen deserves heaps of praise for the way his team competes. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 5, 2020

Tom Allen challenged #Indiana's defense to be even better after the loss of QB Michael Penix. The group delivered, holding Wisconsin out of the end zone on the road. What an amazing performance by the IU defenders, Allen and young coordinator Kane Wommack. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 5, 2020

This is a bigger win for IU than Penn State or Michigan, not only because of the caliber of team, but because of what this series had been in the 21st century. Wisconsin has absolutely sandblasted Indiana for 15+ years. Finally, that ends. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 5, 2020

Indiana, without Michael Penix, beats Wisconsin 14-6. Tom Allen can coach. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 5, 2020

What a massive win for Indiana at Wisconsin without Penix. Tom Allen can coach. — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) December 5, 2020

With the win, Allen’s Hoosiers set themselves up for a likely 7-1 regular season. The mark would easily give Indiana its best winning percentage since 2000. Allen will improve to 26-20 as long as the group can close out cross-state rival Purdue next Saturday.

At this poins, Indiana would also be slotted to make the Big Ten Championship game. Although Ohio State remains undefeated at 5-0, and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes technically haven’t met the six-game threshold required to compete for a title. However, it’s very likely that the conference will change that requirement in the coming days.

Regardless of whether the Hoosiers earn a title berth or not, college football fans will remember Indiana’s 2020 performance for years to come.