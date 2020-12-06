The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Indiana’s Huge Road Win

Indiana Hoosiers players on the field in Columbus.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: The Indiana Hoosiers rally together during pregame warm ups before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Without a doubt, the Indiana football program has been the biggest surprise of the 2020 season. Tom Allen deserves serious coach of the year consideration after turning the Big Ten’s laughing stock of the last two decades into a top-15 unit in the country.

The Cinderella story continued for the Hoosiers on Saturday when they traveled to Madison to play No. 16 Wisconsin. Allen’s crew entered the game as 13.5-point underdogs with a back-up quarterback lining up under center. Star sophomore Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL earlier this week.

But, behind Utah transfer Jack Tuttle and a gritty defensive performance, Indiana pulled out a huge road win in Camp Randall. The Hoosiers constantly confused Graham Mertz and the Badgers, holding them to just six points. Thanks to two nifty touchdown throws from Tuttle, Allen’s program won 14-6.

Undoubtedly, the victory marked Indiana’s most impressive moment of the year. Although wins over Penn State and Michigan are hard to come by, the Hoosiers eked out Saturday’s game by doing the little things right. Allen coached a brilliant game, Tuttle took care of the football, and the defense limited big plays.

As the game drew to a close, Allen and Indiana let themselves celebrate. Meanwhile, Twitter couldn’t help but spout the praises of  the team’s performance.

Here’s a look at just a few reactions to the Hoosiers’ big win:

With the win, Allen’s Hoosiers set themselves up for a likely 7-1 regular season. The mark would easily give Indiana its best winning percentage since 2000. Allen will improve to 26-20 as long as the group can close out cross-state rival Purdue next Saturday.

At this poins, Indiana would also be slotted to make the Big Ten Championship game. Although Ohio State remains undefeated at 5-0, and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes technically haven’t met the six-game threshold required to compete for a title. However, it’s very likely that the conference will change that requirement in the coming days.

Regardless of whether the Hoosiers earn a title berth or not, college football fans will remember Indiana’s 2020 performance for years to come.


